Over 100 North County residents 'Walk to End Alzheimer's', raise $27,500

Bedecked in purple T-shirts and vibrant signage, Alzheimer's Association supporters took to sidewalks, tracks and trails across Santa Maria on Oct. 3 in a show of support.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed plans for an annual community walk event, over 100 area residents participated in this year’s Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising approximately $27,500, according to an Alzheimer's Association spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman said that the event is projected to exceed $30,000, which helps fund research and local services such as support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 helpline.
“Even though the pandemic transformed how we walked this year, the community came out in full force with great participation on our local streets and neighborhoods,” said Alzheimer's Association development specialist Jeffery Glover.
The top fundraiser for this year's event was Merrill Gardens Support Alzheimer’s, led by team captain and Santa Maria Walk Chair Gary Gross. The team raised more than $5,200, the spokeswoman said.
Gross began participating in the annual event 13 years ago to help find a cure, after spending 10 years as a caregiver for close family friends diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The group Mid and North County Promotores Network, led by Maribel Landeros, walked around the Santa Maria Town Center on Broadway with signs as they waved and smiled at passersby.
“Although we weren’t able to gather this year, we still felt like we were part of something bigger than just eight of us walking down Broadway," said Landeros, who is especially passionate about reaching the Spanish-speaking community through teaching classes and encouraging others to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s. "We felt part of the solution.”
The California Central Coast chapter will be hosting four more Walks this year: the San Luis Obispo Walk and the Westlake Village Walk on Oct. 31, and the Santa Barbara Walk on Nov. 7. To register, visit alz.org/walk.
Donations still can be made to the Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/oxnard.
During the month of September, Grace Rose Farm will donate 25% of proceeds from the sale of Love Song roses to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Visger and Mahakian will discuss life after traumatic brain injury, fears of being diagnosed, and identify misconceptions about cognitive impairment and ways to begin healing.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
