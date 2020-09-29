Over 150K coronavirus tests have been conducted in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department this week reached the milestone of 150,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic, including those performed at state-run testing sites and those ordered by primary and urgent care providers.
Public health officials predicted in early September that the county may reach the testing milestone by the end of the month, citing increased testing capabilities and, later, an increase in the amount of residents seeking tests in the South County.
According to Dr. Stewart Comer, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Laboratory, reaching that number of tests means approximately 1 in 3 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, keeping in mind that some individuals have had multiple tests.
The county's testing average for the past four weeks was around 8,000 tests per week, according to county data, demonstrating a stark contrast from the spring.
"At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were doing an average of 50 tests a week," Comer said.
Overall, the county has performed 152,980 tests as of Tuesday, according to county data.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso confirmed Tuesday that appointments continue to be available at state-run testing sites in Buellton and Santa Maria, while the Goleta site has remained busy.
Along with a testing milestone this week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 32 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reaching a total of 9,164 confirmed cases, including 170 that are still considered active.
In the city of Santa Maria, 63 out of 3,913 total COVID-19 cases remain active as of Tuesday. Sixty-one individuals have reportedly died.
In the community of Orcutt, 13 out of 327 total cases remain active. Three individuals have reportedly died.
In the city of Lompoc, 25 out of 838 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have reportedly died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 152 total cases remain active. Six individuals have reportedly died.
The number of hospitalizations remains consistent with recent days, with 21 individuals currently hospitalized including five in the ICU, according to county data.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two deaths in connection to the illness.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 3,612, with 221 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county data.
According to Public Health officials, both of the deceased individuals reported Tuesday had underlying health conditions. One of the individuals was in their 60s and the other was in their 90s, they said.
There have now been a total of 31 deaths reported in the county.
