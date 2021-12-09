The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 1 million mark this week, according to county public health data.
Of the 1,014,262 tests administered as of Thursday, 46,363 have resulted in positive cases, around 4.5%.
The number of monthly administered tests dropped steadily throughout the fall, with approximately 83,000 tests in September, 77,500 in October and a more drastic drop down to 64,800 in November.
With around 23,000 tests administered so far in December, the county could reach a monthly total similar to November if data trends continue.
Due to declining testing demand and increasing vaccination, the county Public Health Department has made the decision to close two county-run testing sites in Buellton and Goleta.
State- and county-run testing sites at the Santa Maria Fairpark and in the trailer at Lompoc Health Care Center are still open, along with sites in a minibus at Direct Relief in Goleta and a trailer in Santa Barbara.
The county also reported two additional deaths from the illness on Thursday, bringing the number of total COVID-19 deaths to 552, according to county data.
One of the decedents was a Santa Maria resident, while the other resided in Santa Barbara. One was between the ages of 50 and 69, and the other was over the age of 70.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County are at their highest rate in a month, according to county data. Thirty-eight residents are currently hospitalized, including 11 residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.