A planned overnight closure of Highway 135 in Los Alamos tonight through Wednesday morning has been canceled due to expected rain in the forecast, Caltrans District 5 announced Tuesday morning.
The work is part of an ongoing bridge replacement project affecting highways 101 and 135.
An update on the continuation of the project will be announced when dates and times are certain, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The $10 million project being conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria entails demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions.
According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months until its scheduled completion in fall 2022.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.