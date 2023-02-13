A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Monday night and result in a full overnight closure in both directions of US 101, allowing for realignment work to begin.
Northbound US 101 will be closed at the Interchange with State Route 135 Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m., and southbound US 101 will close at the same location Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Travelers headed north on US 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy. 135 (Bell Street) to the northbound US 101 on-ramp, and similarly, those headed southbound will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street) to the southbound US 101 on-ramp.