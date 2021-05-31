Overnight closures of Highway 101 in both directions at the Avenue of the Flags in Buellton are expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to a Caltrans official.
A project to widen the bridge and replace railing along Highway 101 near Buellton — south of the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing — began in early May and will continue with overnight closures in both directions of the highway this week.
According to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman, detours are expected in both directions and should not exceed 10 minutes.
Motorists heading northbound will detour from Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing to the Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at Highway 246.
Motorists headed southbound will detour from Highway 101 at Highway 246 to the Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing.
Additionally, one lane is expected to remain closed in each direction across the Nojoqui Creek Bridge until the end of December, the spokesman said.
The $5 million project is overseen by Spectrum Construction Group of Irvine and is expected to be complete in in May 2023.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.