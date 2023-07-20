A paving project on US 101 from north of Gaviota State Park to Old Coast Highway in Gaviota is underway and will continue through Aug. 11, resulting in overnight closure of lanes.
Construction is expected to be complete by winter 2025, according to Caltrans District 5 officials.
The No. 2 right lane of northbound and southbound US 101 will be closed through Aug. 11 during the overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as construction crews complete a number of tasks, including the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101 in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of high friction surface treatment, removal and replacement of concrete barriers and the installation of new guardrails and retaining walls.