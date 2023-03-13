An Oxnard woman took home a $50,000 cash prize Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s quarterly “Money Talks” grand prize giveaway.
A resort spokesman said the winner, a guest known as Lisa B., collected her winnings after hearing her name called at 10 p.m., and posed for a photo "smiling from ear to ear" holding a check for $50,000.
The spokesman noted that Lisa had been accumulating entries for the quarterly drawing since November by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.
The evening’s drawings, which began at 5 p.m., featured $250,000 in cash and prizes — from $2,500 to $25,000 in Slot Free Play — that were awarded to 30 lucky winners.
The casino's next quarterly giveaway themed “Hitch the Fun,” is slated for 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, and will feature two grand prizes: an Adventure Package and a Road Trip Package.
The Adventure Package includes a rugged Jeep Gladiator, a Sea-Doo GTI 170, a Sea-Doo Spark and a Zieman Double Trailer.
The Road Trip Package includes a full-size Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 and a Genesis Supreme Surfside RV.