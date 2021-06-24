Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will offer expanded service between San Diego and Los Angeles and retimed bus connections for stations between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, according to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, also known as LOSSAN.
Pacific Surfliner trains have been operating on a reduced schedule since March 2020 due to a pandemic-related drop in travel demand, and the upcoming schedule change is the first step toward service restoration, the spokeswoman said.
Effective June 28, three roundtrips will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule for stations between San Diego and Los Angeles to fill gaps in the current schedule.
A bus connection will be retimed to space out departures from stations between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
As additional train equipment becomes available and travel demand increases, LOSSAN will evaluate opportunities to increase service on the north end of the corridor from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo, the spokeswoman said.
During heavy summer travel periods this summer, reservations will be required to ride Pacific Surfliner trains as a way to manage capacity.
Amtrak officials noted that, per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.
For the updated information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.