Paired kidney exchange links Orcutt, Bishop families in life

When Carolyn Turton’s kidneys began to fail a year ago, the Orcutt woman looked to her family to find a biological match to donate a kidney for transplant.

“I thought I had to find my own donor,” said Carolyn, now 63.

But husband Dave and son Scott were ruled out as donors, leaving son Jason as her hope for a transplant.

“I’m an O-negative [blood type], so I said, ‘I’m a match. This is happening,’” said Jason, 32. “When they called and said I wasn’t a match, I was devastated, absolutely devastated.”

It meant Carolyn would go on a waiting list and be on dialysis until a donor was found, which Jason said can take eight to nine years.

“The hard part for my mom was her body was working overtime,” Jason said. “She was always tired.”

Meanwhile in Bishop, 400 miles away, Jeff Aukee needed a second kidney transplant.

In 2019, the kidney donated 14 years earlier by his wife stopped functioning, and Jeff found himself on dialysis three days a week. It wasn’t where he wanted to be.