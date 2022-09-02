Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third.

The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to enter into with the investor group in July 2019, is a contract for the potential sale of approximately 82 acres of city-owned property that includes Ken Adam Park and the land adjacent, specifically for development of a space center.

Before the Aug. 16 meeting, the council had extended the memorandum four other times, with the most recent on Nov. 2, 2021.

090122 Lompoc City Council 1

Local resident and real estate agent Susan Gallacher takes the podium during the Aug. 16 City Council meeting urging council members to grant a deadline extension on a memorandum of understanding with Blue Dot Ventures to produce proof of cash raised for the development of a multimillion-dollar space center project near Hancock College in Lompoc.

