Lompoc space center project backers granted fundraising extension due to pandemic

An artist's rendering of the proposed Lompoc space center project by Pale Blue Dot Ventures is shown.

Pale Blue Dot Ventures has met the first of two deadlines set by the City of Lompoc in its effort to build a space-themed education center, according to company founder and CEO Steve Franck.

The Lompoc-based entertainment company, funded by a group of investors, was required to show proof of seed money for the California Space Academy project by Sept. 30 as part of the memorandum of understanding established in July 2019 with the city.

In a statement Thursday, Franck said a letter to City Manager Dean Albro was submitted Sept. 30 confirming compliance with the initial capital requirements laid out in the MOU. Franck said a total of $750,000 was successfully raised, holding to the agreement to raise $500,000 in cash and an additional $250,000 in in-kind services.

