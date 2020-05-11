Parade lifts spirits of Mission Hope Cancer Center staff

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

More than 20 honking cars drove through parking lots at Mission Hope Cancer Center and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Monday, greeting patients, staff and volunteers. The convoy was organized after Mission Hope Cancer Center’s annual Day of Hope event, usually held in April, was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Day of Hope fundraiser, which has raised nearly $1 million for the cancer center since 2014 primarily through the sale of $1 special editions of the Santa Maria Times, has been rescheduled for Aug. 26.