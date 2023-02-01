CMSF sign.png

Paso Robles' Mid-State Fair to flaunt Las Vegas theme this summer.

 Contributed

The California Mid-State Fair announce that Styx and Parker McCollum have been confirmed to perform in concerts this summer on the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Parker McCollum is set to perform on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Ian Munsick has been confirmed as the opening act and special guest. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be McCollum’s first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the McCollum show are $30, $40, $50, $60 and $85 for the pit (standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of official channels.

0
0
0
0
0