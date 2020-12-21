Paso Robles woman killed after motorcycle collision with Santa Maria driver near Buellton

A Paso Robles woman was killed Saturday after her Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a man from Santa Maria on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

Nicole Grantham, 31, died after suffering major injuries from a collision with a 2005 Volkswagen near the intersection of Highway 101 and Jonata Park Road shortly before noon, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

The collision occurred after the Volkswagen, driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 eastbound via Jonata Park Road and stopped briefly before entering the northbound lanes.

After turning left onto Highway 101 from Jonata Park Road, Leaney proceeded northbound in the left lane but crossed over into the right lane and directly into the path of Grantham's 2017 Harley-Davidson, according to Rogers.

Grantham's motorcycle collided with the Volkswagen at an unspecified rate of speed, resulting in major injuries. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to Rogers.

Leaney was not injured or arrested, and both individuals were wearing proper safety equipment.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and CalSTAR responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor, according to Rogers.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact CHP Officer Steven Bennett of the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0