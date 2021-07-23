A passenger sustained a head injury on Friday after a vehicle overturned onto its roof near the intersection of Kirshenmann and Foothill roads near New Cuyama.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. when a black Honda sedan overturned near the intersection, which is approximately six miles southeast of New Cuyama and three miles south of Cuyama, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Several emergency units responded, including the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Fire Department medics.

Upon arrival, personnel found debris scattered across the roadway and a man and woman who were located outside of the vehicle. One passenger sustained a skull fracture and was transported to an area hospital via CalSTAR, according to scanner traffic.

The cause of the crash was not available.