A grinding and paving project on Highway 246 in Lompoc will continue weekly until Sept. 1, resulting in overnight work and lane closures, according to Caltrans District 5 officials.
The project, which will result in crews grinding and paving a roughly 2.5 mile stretch of roadway, includes modifications to signal and lighting systems.
Delays up to 10 minutes can be expected.
Motorists can expect overnight and daytime traffic impacts starting at V Street, eastward toward the Highway 1 and 246 intersection near Home Depot during the following days and hours:
• Monday through Thursday: Single lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Fridays: Single lane closures between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Monday through Friday: Single lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 am.
• Monday through Friday: One-way reversing traffic control lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The grinding portion of the project during the overnight hours may result in loud noise.
The contractor for this $8 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.
Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms.