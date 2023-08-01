A grinding and paving project on Highway 246 in Lompoc will continue weekly until Sept. 1, resulting in overnight work and lane closures, according to Caltrans District 5 officials.

The project, which will result in crews grinding and paving a roughly 2.5 mile stretch of roadway, includes modifications to signal and lighting systems.

Delays up to 10 minutes can be expected. 

 

