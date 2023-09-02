Allan Hancock College’s PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre boasts an impressive list of award-winning graduates who have worked on stages and screens, large and small.
Now they can count a GRAMMY Award-winning musician among their ranks of distinguished alumni.
PCPA alumnus Tommy Soulati Shepherd co-founded the youth hip-hop collective "Alphabet Rockers,” which won a GRAMMY in 2023 for Best Children’s Album. That win places him alongside artists such as Bobby McFerrin, Jim Henson, Shel Silverstein and fellow PCPA alum Robin Williams, who also won the category. The Rockers were twice nominated previously for the coveted award.
“When I heard that he won a GRAMMY, it initially blew my mind,” said Abby Hogan, an technical theater instructor for PCPA. “But when I thought back on Tommy and the kind of student he was, it made sense.”
As a student at PCPA, Shepherd was one of just a handful of alumni in the conservatory’s history to complete both its 2-year acting and 2-year technical theater programs. Hogan said that his love for music, however, was apparent from the moment he walked into her classroom as a student in the mid-1990s.
“He was making music during every spare moment he had. If you were talking with him, he’d be tapping out a rhythm on a table,” she said. “Even though he entered this program to study the technical aspects of theater, it was clear that music was his passion.”
Shepherd’s musical talent earned him a privilege extended to few other students in the program; he was invited to sit in the conductor's booth to record the music for the program's performance of South Pacific.
“When that happened, it made me step back and realize that this kid really had something special,” Hogan said.
Roger DeLaurier, former director of PCPA’s acting program, shared a similar sentiment, praising Shepherd’s ability to connect with his fellow students.
“He had a warmth and sense of humor that his fellow students really connected to,” said DeLaurier. “He was very collaborative in nature and always interested in connecting with his classmates on all kinds of creative endeavors.”
After his time at Hancock, Shepherd began a wide-ranging career as an actor, composer, music producer, author, educator, playwright and activist operating out of the Bay Area.
In the early 2000s as a new father, he teamed up with his longtime friend Kaitlin McGaw to start the Alphabet Rockers, a hip-hop collective that encouraged kids to engage in social change. The group includes children and teenagers as collaborating artists and performers, including Shepherd’s own son, Tommy Shepherd III.
Over a decade after their founding, the Rockers have gained national acclaim. They’ve won numerous awards and landed headlining performances at Lollapalooza, The Kennedy Center, San Francisco Pride and the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.
In 2018, the group received its first GRAMMY nomination, followed in 2020 by their second. Their third time was a charm in 2023, when the group won for their critically acclaimed album “The Movement.”
On Sept. 9, Shepherd will return to Hancock to be recognized as part of the college’s inaugural Hancock Honors program. He will also hold a question and answer session with current PCPA students and faculty.
“I was so proud of him when I heard he won a GRAMMY,” said DeLaurier. “He has worked to create this amazing body of work over the years, and to see him be recognized for those efforts is very exciting.”
Shepherd’s work as an artist and community changemaker will be celebrated during Allan Hancock College’s inaugural Hancock Honors event on Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Complex on the college’s Santa Maria campus.