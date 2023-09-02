Allan Hancock College’s PCPA Pacific Conservatory Theatre boasts an impressive list of award-winning graduates who have worked on stages and screens, large and small.

Now they can count a GRAMMY Award-winning musician among their ranks of distinguished alumni.

PCPA alumnus Tommy Soulati Shepherd co-founded the youth hip-hop collective "Alphabet Rockers,” which won a GRAMMY in 2023 for Best Children’s Album. That win places him alongside artists such as Bobby McFerrin, Jim Henson, Shel Silverstein and fellow PCPA alum Robin Williams, who also won the category. The Rockers were twice nominated previously for the coveted award.

