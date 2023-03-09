The Pacific Conservatory Theater (PCPA) is busy ensuring the Central Coast community is getting acquainted with the life and work of English novelist Jane Austen.
Kristina Melsheimer, a director, choreographer and actor from PCPA in Santa Maria, put on a one-person show at Allan Hancock College on Thursday, playing Austen herself in "Meet Jane Austen" by Emily Trask and directed by Kitty Balay.
The production is an outreach "touring experience" that brings the famed author of Pride and Prejudice, Emma and other novels to area classrooms and libraries. On Thursday, students had the opportunity to connect with Jane and "appreciate who she was in the context of her own time as well as discover her lasting impact,” according to organizers.
It just so happens that the theater is in the midst of its production run of "Emma", which will be playing at the group's theater in Santa Maria through March 19.
Melsheimer is the Outreach and Youth Education Coordinator with PCPA and has helped direct and choreograph multiple productions with the theater since graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
"Emma" opened on March 2 in Santa Maria and will move to the PCPA theater in Solvang, with a run of shows from June 22 through July 2.
Tickets start at $25 for the shows in Santa Maria, which are directed by Polly Firestone Walker. "Emma" has been adapted for the stage by Joseph Hanreddy.
Another performance of the one-person show "Meet Jane Austen" is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library. No tickets are necessary. Visit https://pcpa.org/engage-learn/ under Outreach Production Tour for more information.
Visit https://pcpa.org/ to inquire about tickets for upcoming shows. A post-show moderated “talkback” with the cast and crew is scheduled for the Friday, March 10 show, with a post-show discussion with director Firestone Walker scheduled for the March 12 performance.