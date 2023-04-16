PCPA will host a three-week- summer camp that teaches young actors how to find the “play” in performance.

Described as highly interactive and fun, the camps will give young actors the chance to exercise connection, curiosity, and play through theatre games, improvisation, movement, dance and music. 

Students will be invited to explore the basics of on-stage interaction, learn a group song with choreography, use body and voice expressively, and deploy their imagination.

 

