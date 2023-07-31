2023 Pedal the Pacifc Lompoc 2

Nine women with Pedal the Pacific made a recent stop in Lompoc as part of a 1,700-mile cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego to spread awareness about the realities of sex trafficking. The young women stand in front of the Santa Maria gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base during their visit. 

 Contributed

Nine women pedaling the Pacific Coast to spread awareness about the realities of human sex trafficking made a recent stop in Lompoc as part of a 1,700-mile cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego.

Bikes are used as part of Pedal the Pacific's platform to raise awareness about sex trafficking, educate peers, fundraise for leading nonprofits, and develop leaders who believe that no voice is too small to make a difference.

"Our time with the team was nothing short of wonderful," said Ann McCarty, Rape Crisis Center executive director. "They each are articulate and passionate about combating sex trafficking and have engaged with countless people along their route on the way to San Diego."

2023 Pedal the Pacifc Lompoc 3

Ann McCarty, Rape Crisis Center executive director, proudly displays the trophy presented by Pedal the Pacific for the agency's ongoing sex-trafficking prevention efforts in northern Santa Barbra County. The center also received a $5,000 community grant, the only agency in California to be awarded.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0