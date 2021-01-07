People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. appoints new directors of education, property management

A new director of education and a new director of property management have been appointed for People’s Self-Help Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income individuals in four counties.
As the new director of education backed by 20 years of experience, Santa Maria resident Joanna Dominguez will lead the organization’s multifaceted “Camino Scholars” education program, overseeing its 11 learning centers located throughout the Tri-County region.
“Her extensive background in education will allow her department to grow with clear, measurable outcomes,” said Anna Miller, chief operating officer for People’s Self-Help Housing.
Born in Yuma, Arizona, to Mexican migrant farm workers, Dominguez grew up in Guadalupe and is her family’s first-generation college graduate, earning both undergraduate and master’s degrees in psychology and graduating summa cum laude.
She joined People’s Self-Help Housing in 2018 as the regional coordinator for San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties and was subsequently promoted to senior education manager.
Her role included oversight of the area’s learning centers as well as leading the award-winning CELEBRE program that supports college-bound Latinas.
Dominguez has been nationally recognized for leadership and team-building abilities, Miller said.
San Luis Obispo resident Jane Renahan, the new director of property management, has an extensive background in property management, policy and operations and previously served as the organization’s senior portfolio manager.
“Jane’s leadership and expertise have been true assets to our organization, and we are thrilled to see her stepping into this new role,” Miller said.
In her new position, Renahan will supervise property management and maintenance for the organization’s 2,000-plus rental units located throughout the Tri-County region.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, she volunteered throughout high school with several affordable housing organizations, eventually working as an intern and housing coordinator at Menorah Housing Foundation.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington and volunteered with the Peace Corps in Azerbaijan from 2010 to 2012.
She joined People’s Self-Help Housing in 2016 as a portfolio manager and was subsequently promoted to senior portfolio manager in 2019, focused on managing rehab projects, leasing, training, policy, procedure development and a complete restructuring of the department.
She also serves on the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.