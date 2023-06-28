The Santa Maria Eagles Lodge had a full house Wednesday as the C.A.R.E. 4 Paws Mobile Pet Clinic made a stop offering free microchipping services ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The number of runaway pets traditionally skyrockets around the holiday celebrated with fireworks that bring plenty of lights, sounds and smells that frighten pets.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services arranged for free microchips for area pets. The C.A.R.E. 4 Paws Mobile Pet Clinic offered free microchipping services Tuesday in Lompoc and Wednesday in Santa Maria at the Eagles Lodge. Santa Barbara Humane has also provided free microchipping services ahead of the holiday with limited appointments still available.  

