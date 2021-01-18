PG&E drops Santa Barbara, SLO counties from potential power shutoff

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are no longer included among nine facing potential Pacific Gas and Electric Co. public safety power shutoffs Monday night and Tuesday morning as a result of predicted powerful offshore winds.
However, a PG&E spokesman warned that weather conditions can change rapidly and advised area customers to monitor conditions and make sure their contact information is updated on the utility company’s website.
PG&E warned Saturday that because potent offshore winds could pose a threat of wildfire due to extremely dry conditions in parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, electricity could be shut off to prevent wildfires from being sparked by downed power lines.
In Santa Barbara County, a power shutoff could affect 621 customers, 18 of which are considered “medical baseline” customers, or those in need of electric power for health reasons.
In San Luis Obispo County, the safety shutoff would affect two customers, none of which are medical baseline customers, the spokesman said.
But on Monday, PG&E issued a notice that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties had been removed from the list, but he said gusty high winds could still blow debris and vegetation into lines and cause power outages.
PG&E customers were advised to update their contact information by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or calling toll-free 800-743-5000.
