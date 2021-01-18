You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PG&E drops Santa Barbara, SLO counties from potential power shutoff

PG&E drops Santa Barbara, SLO counties from potential power shutoff

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are no longer included among nine facing potential Pacific Gas and Electric Co. public safety power shutoffs Monday night and Tuesday morning as a result of predicted powerful offshore winds.

However, a PG&E spokesman warned that weather conditions can change rapidly and advised area customers to monitor conditions and make sure their contact information is updated on the utility company’s website.

PG&E warned Saturday that because potent offshore winds could pose a threat of wildfire due to extremely dry conditions in parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, electricity could be shut off to prevent wildfires from being sparked by downed power lines.

In Santa Barbara County, a power shutoff could affect 621 customers, 18 of which are considered “medical baseline” customers, or those in need of electric power for health reasons.

In San Luis Obispo County, the safety shutoff would affect two customers, none of which are medical baseline customers, the spokesman said.

But on Monday, PG&E issued a notice that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties had been removed from the list, but he said gusty high winds could still blow debris and vegetation into lines and cause power outages.

PG&E customers were advised to update their contact information by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or calling toll-free 800-743-5000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News