Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will host a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday to update residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and to receive their comments about its 2022 wildfire prevention plans.
In the meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m., PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation on the company’s continually evolving safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
The PG&E team will discuss the company’s wildfire prevention efforts, resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety power outages and improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation, a PG&E spokesman said.
Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese.
Residents can access the webinar through the link at bit.ly/3M9XguZ, by calling 800-369-1705, or through PG&E’s website at pge.com/firesafetywebinars. The conference ID number is 2844432.
A full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join the webinar, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and more information about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
More information and resources to help individuals and families prepare for and stay safe in an emergency is are available at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.