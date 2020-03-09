Pianist Bridget Hough to perform in Lompoc Music Association's final show of season

Bridget Hough, well-known throughout the Central Coast as a piano soloist and accompanist extraordinaire, is set this month to headline the final program of the Lompoc Music Association’s 2019-20 concert season.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road. Tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and $6 for students.
Hough, in her own words, has “a deep appreciation for academic institutions, especially the University of California system,” according to the Lompoc Music Association. It was through that university system that Hough received her bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, and her master's degree and doctorate in collaborative piano under the tutelage of Robert Koenig and Paul Berkowitz.
You have free articles remaining.
In her varied career, Hough has performed widely in the U.S. and abroad as an accompanist for master classes and for well-known groups such as the St. Lawrence and Emerson String Quartets.
She has also been an invited pianist for summer festivals, including the Schubert-Institut in Austria, where she worked with pianists Helmut Deutsch, Julius Drake, and Roger Vignoles; and the prestigious Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar in Potsdam, New York, led by Stephanie Blythe and Alan Smith.
The first half of Hough’s Lompoc concert is slated to include compositions by four Russian composers: Modest Mussorgsky, Sergei Rachmaninov, Aram Khatchaturian and Igor Stravinsky. This all-Russian segment was planned in honor of Hough’s grandmother, a Lompoc resident who is part Russian.
The second half of the show will feature selections by Felix Mendelssohn and Frederic Chopin.
For more information on the Lompoc Music Association, visit https://www.facebook.com/lmalompoc.