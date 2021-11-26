A pickup truck carrying 150 gallons of fertilizer caught fire Friday near the intersection of Telephone Road and Cambridge Way and spread to nearby vegetation, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection, approximately 2 miles east of Santa Maria. Responding firefighters located an F-150 pickup truck on fire.
Several emergency units were called, including a Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazardous materials unit, two engines and a water tender; the Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol.
The truck was initially reported carrying sulfuric acid, but the chemical was later identified as a fertilizer, according to scanner traffic. The Fire Department canceled its hazardous materials response after the chemical was identified, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
As of 4 p.m., southbound Telephone Road at Prell Road was closed to traffic due to cleanup efforts, according to the CHP.
No injuries were reported.