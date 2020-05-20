Pilot dies in plane crash on Orcutt elementary school campus

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Officials examine the scene at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
The tail of an airplane and charred remains lay on the playground at Dunlap Elementary School where it crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
Officials examine a parachute at Dunlap Elementary School near where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
Orcutt School District Superintendent Deborah Blow, center, talks to officials at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
A small plane crashed on the blacktop behind Ralph Dunlap Elementary School Wednesday morning. The pilot reportedly died in the crash.
Officials examine the scene at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
A parachute lays over picnic tables at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
A small plane crashed on the blacktop behind Ralph Dunlap Elementary School Wednesday morning. The pilot reportedly died in the crash.
Officials examine the scene at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
Officials examine the scene at Dunlap Elementary School where a plane crashed Wednesday morning, killing the pilot.
Emergency crews are responding to a fatal plane crash at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt.
The small plane crashed on the blacktop behind the school, located at 1220 Oak Knoll Road, with the call of the crash coming in around 10:45 a.m.
The pilot, who reportedly died in the crash, was the only occupant in the plane.
The plane crashed between basketball hoops on the blacktop, causing damage to a nearby storage container.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.