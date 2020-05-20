Pilot dies in plane crash on Orcutt elementary school campus
Pilot dies in plane crash on Orcutt elementary school campus

  • Updated
Emergency crews are responding to a fatal plane crash at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt. 

The small plane crashed on the blacktop behind the school, located at 1220 Oak Knoll Road, with the call of the crash coming in around 10:45 a.m. 

The pilot, who reportedly died in the crash, was the only occupant in the plane. 

The plane crashed between basketball hoops on the blacktop, causing damage to a nearby storage container.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

