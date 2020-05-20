Pilot dies when small plane crashes on Dunlap Elementary School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The pilot of a small plane died Wednesday when it crashed onto blacktop on the Ralph Dunlap Elementary School campus on Oak Knoll Road in Orcutt about 10:45 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the aircraft sustained significant damage and burst into flames when it came down between basketball hoops, sending up a column of smoke visible throughout the neighborhood.

“There was a significant header of smoke coming from this area,” Bertucelli said. “The first responding engine company was reporting heavy smoke from a significant distance away.”

The pilot, who was the only occupant, died in the crash, but no one else was injured, Bertucelli said.

“There were no children in the area at the time, and there’s minor damage to some exterior containers but no damage to the school,” Bertucelli said.

He said little was known about the pilot or the aircraft, except that it was a private plane and not one associated with the military. He also said there was a parachute coming out of the back of the craft but it was unknown if it was from the plane or the pilot.

A resident whose backyard abuts a corner of the school said he heard the crash.