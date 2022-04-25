Federal officials earlier this month issued an emergency order revoking the private pilot’s license of an Olympic snowboarder accused of intentionally crashing his plane over the Los Padres National Forest and parachuting to safety in November 2021.
The emergency order issued on April 11 by the Federal Aviation Administration found that Trevor Jacob, 28, operated his Taylorcraft BL-65 aircraft in a “careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property or another” after taking off from the Lompoc Airport on Nov. 24, 2021.
A YouTube video of the crash filmed by Jacob and uploaded to the channel four months ago shows him bailing out of the aircraft while wearing a parachute after the engine seems to randomly stall, but the FAA said the crash was intentional.
“This determination is based on your lack of qualifications to hold your private pilot certificate and any other airman certificates issued to you because of the nature and seriousness of the violations set forth in this order,” reads the order, which was signed by Kyle Lomazow, an attorney for the FAA Western Team Enforcement Division.
Several factors led the FAA to determine the crash was intentional, including that Jacob attached cameras to the flight to record multiple angles; cracked the left side of the pilot door in preparation to jump out before claiming the engine had failed; made no attempt to follow emergency procedures such as contacting air traffic control, or attempting to restart the engine; recorded his descent with a selfie-stick; and already was wearing a parachute prior to jumping out of the plane, according to the order.
In addition, FAA officials said Jacob recovered, then disposed of the aircraft’s wreckage, although the exact location of the crash was not noted in the order.
Jacob has not been charged with a crime, although the order requires him to surrender his pilot's license immediately or face a civil penalty of up to $1,644 each day for not doing so.
In the original video of the crash titled, “I crashed my plane,” which has generated more than 2.2 million views, Jacob is shown taking off from the Lompoc Airport and ascending to about 2,000 feet, with a destination of Mammoth.
More than 20 minutes into the flight, the aircraft's propeller stalls and the plane begins drifting. Jacob pries the door open and leaps out of the plane, which is filmed at multiple angles crashing into the hillside.
Jacob films himself descending into the forest, where he appears to be picked up by a person driving a truck.
“I had an engine out in the mountains and there was nowhere to land,” said Jacob, speaking to the person off-camera. “I always fly with a parachute and, like, I can either jump right now or take the chance of landing this thing. And I’m, like, f—k that, I’m out.”
The FAA initiated an investigation following the incident but did not visit the site of the crash, according to a preliminary report issued in January, which also notes a minor injury occurred.
“On Nov. 24, 2021, you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash,” according to the order.
Robert Helfend, the attorney listed for Jacob on the order, did not respond to a call seeking comment.
Jacob, an extreme sports athlete and snowboarder who competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic games, posted a YouTube video over the weekend responding to the emergency order and the numerous requests from reporters seeking interviews.
“It’s just interesting just to see when the news wants to jump on something, they all just attack it like flies,” Jacob said in the video in which he also states that he made some “merch” to help pay for attorneys fees.