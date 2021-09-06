Elks Rodeo Arena Director Scott Parson, right, presents teamagin.com with their champions’ shotguns after winning the Xtreme Bronc Riding championship Sunday at the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. The Santa Ynez-based team includes, from left, Wade Agin, Dan Stoneburner (standing in for his son DJ Stoneburner) and Trace Agin.