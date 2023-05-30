053023 Sammy Hagar Pitbull 01

Sammy Hargar, left, will perform at the Mid-State Fair on July 21 while Pitbull, right, will perform on July 26. Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

 Contributed

The California Mid-State has scheduled Sammy Hagar to perform in Paso Robles July 21 and Pitbull will hit the stage July 26.

These complete slate of performers for the fair has now been announced.

Ticket prices for the Hagar show are $50, $65, $95 and $125 (pit, standing only)

0
0
0
0
0