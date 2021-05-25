A tradition returned to Waller Park in Santa Maria over the weekend, as ponies carried children around a revamped circular arena, after the attraction was shut down more than a year ago by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operator Lisa Leonard made good on her promise to reopen the rides the weekend of May 22 at the same location just west of the parking lot on the north side of the park.

Area residents had been looking forward to the return of the pony rides for weeks as they saw Leonard working to get the attraction ready to reopen, and a steady stream of parents with their children kept the ponies busy all weekend.

Leonard took up the reins from her late father, Jeff Leonard, who operated the concession at the Santa Barbara County park for 20 years. He died in February.

Leonard said she worked at the concession for the last 12 years of its operation, and some of the kids she’s hoisted onto the ponies are the children of some she put in the saddle when she first started all those years ago.

The same Old West buildings her father built still surround the ring where children ride the ponies, but they’ve been revamped, brightened and given new business names that reflect the Leonard family’s longtime operation of the concession.

They’ve also been moved farther back from the arena to provide greater social distancing for those watching the children ride.

Leonard said she also had to replace the chains on the carousel that had been cut by vandals while the ride sat idle for the past year.