A Port Hueneme man who is suspected of multiple sexual assaults reported in Isla Vista was arrested in Lompoc Saturday after members of the public alerted police to his whereabouts, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's detectives arrested 30-year-old Michael Angelo Auclair on a warrant near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said the investigation was assisted by members of the public, including home surveillance footage that captured Auclair in his vehicle.
Auclair was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony sexual battery and indecent exposure, with bail listed at $1 million.
The investigation into Auclair began after police received several reports of sexual assault-related and attempted kidnappings throughout Isla Vista on Feb. 28.
An indecent exposure incident was reported at 5:05 p.m. and was followed by the quick succession of similar incidents on the west side of Isla Vista several hours later, according to Zick.
Two hours later, at 7:05 p.m., Auclair allegedly approached a victim near the intersection of Camino Del Sur and Sueno Road, covering her mouth and fondling her breast before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Then at 8:30 p.m., UCSB Police received a separate report of an additional nonconsensual incident in which Auclair fondled another victim in the area of West Campus Family Housing, according to Zick.
For several hours, deputies searched the area for Auclair, who was described as a college-aged male with dark hair and associated with a 1990s Honda Accord or a tan-colored model Toyota Camry.
Additionally, County Air Support and a Sheriff's Office K-9 unit responded to assist with the search but were unsuccessful in locating Auclair, according to Zick.
Sheriff's deputies received several reports of possible Auclair sightings throughout Isla Vista and Zick said they responded to each call but were unable to locate him until Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office credits support from the community with apprehending Auclair and the services to residents of Isla Vista provided by the UCSB Police Department and its CSO Safety Escort Program, UCSB Care, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness Program and the UCSB Associated Students Safe Transportation program, among others.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 805-682-4171 or provide information online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.