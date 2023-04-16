041223 Harry's House.png

This architectural rendering of Harry’s House, a low-income affordable senior development in Santa Ynez, shows 60 independent living studio apartments. The property is scheduled to open this summer.

 Contributed

Pre-applications for Harry’s House, an affordable senior development located in Santa Ynez, are being accepted by the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara starting 10 a.m. April 18.

Submissions are strictly to establish a waiting list, which closes May 17, at 4:30 p.m.

The affordable housing development for low-income seniors 62 years and older consists of 60 studio apartments with limited kitchen facilities. It is not an assisted living facility.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

