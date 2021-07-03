When Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties ended the rain year Wednesday, the 2020-21 season became one of the driest years ever recorded, doing little to alleviate the extreme drought and critical wildfire danger gripping the Central Coast.
Total precipitation still fell a few inches higher than the lowest levels recorded over the past 60 to 114 years in all but one area of Santa Barbara County and as long as 142 years in San Luis Obispo County, according to various data sources.
But meteorologists said one single weather event this winter saved the 2020-21 season from being the driest on record, especially in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.
John Lindsey, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said a weather phenomenon that pulls moisture along an aerial stream across the Pacific Ocean and into the Central Coast kept the rainfall totals from hitting a new record at Cal Poly, where records extend back 142 years.
“If not for the late January atmospheric river event that stalled over Cambria and retrograded northward toward Big Sur beforr moving southward into southern San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties, this would have been the driest year on record since 1869 at Cal Poly,” Lindsey said in his Thursday forecast.
“If you removed the moisture from January’s atmospheric river, which produced 7.21 inches of rain over a three-day period at Cal Poly, you would be left with only 6.13 inches for this season,” he said.
Lindsey said 1897 is the record driest year at Cal Poly, which recorded 7.20 inches of precipitation that year.
Ironically, while the rain from January’s atmospheric river prevented the area from setting any “driest year” records, it didn’t do much to break the drought and it increased the area’s risk of wildfire.
“We did get those decent rains in January,” said Rob Hazard, fire marshal for Santa Barbara County Fire Department. “That pumped up a pretty solid grass crop.”
But dried-out annual grasses are like a wick, catching fire easily and burning quickly to carry flames into the chaparral that covers much of the county’s wildlands, Hazard said.
“We’ve got our hand crews weed whacking like crazy along the sides of roads,” he said.
This year, due to lack of rainfall and unseasonable heat waves, the chaparral has dried out ahead of schedule, hitting peak moisture levels in April instead of late May or early June, then plunging toward the critical levels usually seen in late summer.
“I mean 85% [moisture content] in May is just crazy dry chaparral,” Hazard said. “And chaparral contributes to big fire spread.”
He added, “We’ve also had more Sundowner events on the South Coast than I’ve seen this early in the season. The quickness of drying out is from the wind.”
One of the driest years
Rainfall in Santa Barbara County varies widely from one area to another because of topography, ranging from an average of 8 inches in Cuyama Valley to as much as 36 inches among peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains, but the countywide average is about 18 inches.
It should be noted the rain year that starts July 1 and ends June 30 is not the same as the water year used by hydrologists that starts Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31, which can make comparing precipitation totals from the two measurement periods problematic.
However, since virtually no rain falls in the months of June, July and August, the numbers in the end may not be that far apart, and they do illustrate why the region can’t break the grip of the drought.
The driest water year on record for Santa Barbara County over the past 60 to 72 years was 2006-07, except for a few North County geographical areas where 2013-14 was the driest and another where the driest year was way back in 1923-24, according to data from the County Public Works Department’s Hydrology Division.
But the 2020-21 season could become the driest for Figueroa Mountain, which received just 8.70 inches in 2006-07 but this year to date has recorded only 8.40 inches, and it’s unlikely the mountain will see any more rain before fall. The average rainfall there is 21.43 inches.
Other areas that were most parched in the 2006-07 season included Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake, where the average is 19.79 inches but only 7.33 inches fell that year. This year, 10.53 inches were recorded at the dam.
Lompoc, which receives an average of 14.56 inches, only had 5.31 inches in 2006-07, but to date this year has recorded 8.76 inches at the airport and 10.76 inches at City Hall.
Santa Ynez, which averages 15.74 inches, received 6.38 in 2006-07 and 8.33 inches to date this year, while Sisquoc, where the average is 15.13 inches, received 5.82 inches in 2006-07 and 6.31 inches to date this year.
San Marcos Pass, which has an average annual rainfall of 33.99 inches, received only 10.90 inches in 2006-07 but has hit 14.24 inches to date this year.
Santa Maria, where rainfall records stretch back 114 years, is among three areas where the 2013-14 water year was the driest. The city’s average rainfall is 13.33 inches, but that year only 4.97 inches fell. This year to date, the total is 7.16 inches.
Los Alamos, which has rainfall records reaching back 111 years, recorded its driest year in 1923-24, when 5.38 inches of rain fell. This year to date, the total is 8.61 inches. The average for the town is 15.29.
Some other 2020-21 rain year totals from around the area reported by Lindsey include 6.79 inches at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex, 9.22 inches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, 10.41 inches in Tepusquet Canyon, 6.81 inches in Nipomo, 10.66 inches at Lopez Dam and 11.56 inches at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.