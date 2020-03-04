Primary election holds few surprises, candidates headed for November runoffs

Limón gave up her 37th Assembly District seat to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Hannah-Beth Jackson, who reached her term limits.

Limón will now face Michaels in a November runoff.

In the 35th Assembly District race, Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham led the field with 16,833 votes, or 65.3%, over Democratic challenger Dawn Addis, who picked up 8,911 votes for 34.6%.

In the crowded 37th Assembly District race, the top two vote-getters headed for a November runoff are Republican Charles Cole with 13,863 votes, or 30.4%, and Democrat Cathy Murillo with 10,492 votes, or 23%.

County level

In the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors races, incumbent Joann Hartmann, of Buellton, brought in 8,253 votes, or 52.3%, and will go to a runoff to retain her seat in the 3rd District against challenger Bruce Porter, who captured 5,640 votes, or 35.7%.

Karen Jones, also of Santa Ynez, pulled in 1,037 votes, or 6.6%. An initial candidate, Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the race last month but still appeared on the ballot and picked up 793 votes, or 5%.