Crews on Monday halted forward progress on a half-acre vegetation fire reported near the Firestone vineyard on Zaca Station Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported burning through grass at 2:47 p.m. in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Multiple County Fire Department units responded to the incident, including four medic engines, two dozers, Copter 964, an investigator, a water tender, a hand crew and a battalion.
Upon arrival, officials reported a fire about a 1/4 acre in size, with a potential for 1 to 2 acres of spread.
Flames were moving toward a nearby oil rig on an adjacent property, according to emergency broadcasts.
County personnel reported that forward progress on the fire was stopped at 3:36 p.m. and that they would be on scene for the next 30 minutes.
Additionally, responses for dozer and air tankers were canceled a short time later, according to emergency broadcasts.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who added the cause of the fire is under investigation.