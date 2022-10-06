Visitors to Lompoc Valley Medical Center are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entrance, according to an order from the California Department of Public Health.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Aug. 11 and 24 issued guidance indicating that entry screening is no longer recommended in general community settings.
While prescreening is no longer required by state Public Health standards, it is stated, however, that visitors must continue to comply with masking guidelines in effect while visiting indoor settings and should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to continue protecting the most vulnerable populations.
LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin noted that while the updated visitation policy currently is applicable to the Comprehensive Care Center, it is subject to change based upon the state of COVID rates in the facility.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released a COVID Weekly Summary for the week ending Sept. 29 that reflects community levels remained low.
From Sept. 23 to 29, the weekly average of reported PCR confirmed cases has decreased by 21%, the data states.
It is noted, however, that the data do not reflect underreported cases in Santa Barbara County, given increased rapid antigen home testing that is often not reported to the Public Health Department.
Further, rates of COVID-19-related hospitalization have also continued to fall, and ICU admissions have remained low.
There are a reported three deaths over the last week, according to the summary.
And during the week prior, Popkin reported a total of 10 COVID inpatients for mid-County and North County, with one receiving ICU care during the week ending on Sept. 22.
Of the 10 inpatients, he said, one was at LVMC, and not in ICU.
Popkin noted that reported figures include all inpatients who are COVID positive, even if their reason for hospital admission was not COVID-related.
