Proposed Dana Reserve development could bring 1,270 homes to Nipomo

Nick Thompkins of Dana Reserve LLC is proposing a phased development on the property, the majority of which was formerly known as Cañada Ranch, located on the west side of Highway 1 just south of Willow Road.

Primary access would be from two entrances on Willow Road, with a secondary access from Pomeroy Road between Hetrick Avenue and Sandydale Drive.

As proposed in the draft plan, the development would include 383 multifamily units, 124 clustered residential units, 463 single-family homes on lots of 4,000 to 4,800 square feet and 225 single-family homes on lots of 6,000 to 7,000 square feet.

A total of 75 of the homes would be designated “affordable.”

A 4.4-acre village commercial area would include shops as well as a “neighborhood barn,” a hotel, day care center and an educational facility could provide job training and lifelong learning, while 14.5 acres would be designated for commercial and light industrial use.

Interior roadways would include two roundabouts in the proposed site plan.

A total of 64 acres would be open space, including one large public park near the center of the development and several small neighborhood parks, basins and trails.

An archaeological cultural area found on the site would be protected from development within an open space area, according to the draft plan.

One of the largest impacts from the project is likely to be on Lucia Mar Unified School District campuses that would serve the development — Dorothea Lange Elementary, Mesa Middle and Nipomo High schools.