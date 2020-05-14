Protecting the tiger salamander: Land Trust purchases conservation easement on Lompoc farm for $2M

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a move aimed at protecting critical habitat for the federally endangered California tiger salamander species, the nonprofit Land Trust for Santa Barbara County recently purchased a 118-acre conservation easement near Lompoc from the Bob Campbell family.

The purchase was made in early April with $2 million that had been earmarked by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for state conservation efforts.

The easement is a legal agreement between the Campbell family and the Land Trust to permanently conserve a portion of the Campbell Home Ranch with habitat vital to California tiger salamanders.

Per the agreement, the Campbells’ ownership of the land remains unchanged and the family is free to continue the cattle operations it has conducted for five generations.

“The California tiger salamander has drawn a lot of heat in the last decade for getting in the way of development and intensive agricultural activities,” said Bruce Reitherman, conservation director for the Land Trust. “We just felt there had to be a better way, and with the help of both federal and state wildlife agencies, we figured out how to compensate Bob [Campbell] at fair market value for every acre he conserved. We could not have asked for better partners. Everybody wins.”