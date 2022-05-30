On the heels of the Biden administration’s announcement of offshore wind energy project lease terms last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced a virtual meeting will be held Friday to discuss the next steps in the leasing process.
In addition to the notice of a proposed offshore wind lease auction in the fall, members of the California Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force will hear an update of offshore wind planning and engagement activities, a BOEM spokesman said.
Biden’s notice of a proposed sale was scheduled to be published in the May 31 issue of the Federal Register, which will trigger a 60-day public comment period, and the meeting will include an opportunity for the public to speak about that and other agenda topics, the spokesman said.
Public comments are sought about the terms of the leases, including requirements for engaging with tribes, fisheries and other ocean users and negotiating labor agreements for construction.
Bidders who agree to invest in workforce training or supply chain development for offshore wind would get extra credit in the process.
However, public comments could lead to changes in the procedures before the official sale opens.
BOEM is proposing to auction off leases for nearly 380,000 acres of the ocean in two areas, one northwest of Morro Bay and the other off the coast of Humboldt County.
Combined, the two areas could provide 583 square miles for wind turbines with the potential to generate 4.5 gigawatts of energy — enough to power about 1.5 million homes.
That would help push the state closer to its goal of having 100% of its power generated by sources that also don’t generate greenhouse gases by 2045, although it will be years before any turbines begin spinning over the Pacific waters of California, BOEM officials said.
Still, the move has been applauded by a wide range of organizations.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for California to become a global hub for floating offshore wind technology, creating thousands of good-paying American maritime and manufacturing jobs in California and beyond while boosting the domestic offshore wind supply chain,” said Heather Zichal, chief executive officer of the American Clean Power Association, which represents and advocates for the clean power industry.
“Offshore wind will help mitigate the effects of climate change while increasing grid reliability and enhancing energy security,” Zichal continued. “Tapping into the abundant wind resources on the West Coast is another key step toward reaching the U.S. goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and will put the country on a path to achieve the goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.”
The BOEM California Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force is made up of members of state, local and federally recognized tribal governments and federal agencies.
Santa Barbara County is represented on the task force by Board of Supervisors Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and her chief of staff Jefferson Litten is the alternate.
Sam Cohen represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The task force serves as a forum to discuss issues and concerns and to exchange data and information about biological and physical resources, ocean uses and priorities.
Its meeting Friday will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the meeting, visit www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/california-2022-task-force-meeting-five.
In addition to meeting registration, the site includes webinar instructions, the meeting agenda, a roster of task force members and a fact sheet on the leasing process.
This article has been updated to correct the day of the virtual meeting.