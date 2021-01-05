You have permission to edit this article.
Public Health officials: Santa Barbara County's COVID situation is 'dire'
alert

Hospitals activate surge capacity; first responders receive vaccinations

  • Updated

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects of record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations on the local health care system and the need for the public to avoid high-risk activities. 

"In light of our current situation, I am at a loss. I honestly don’t know what to say anymore," county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said. "I understand that people are tired of the pandemic, but denial of the facts will only make things worse."

With 172 individuals now hospitalized for COVID-19, including 55 in the intensive care unit, county hospitals are activating their surge capacity and delaying nonurgent procedures to maintain space for patients, Ansorg said. 

According to county data, the county's adjusted ICU capacity, which measures the number of available staffed adult ICU beds based on the current number of COVID-19 patients, is less than 1%, with the actual ICU rate — including neonatal and pediatric ICU beds — currently at 8.4%. 

Per the state's adjusted ICU capacity formula, counties using over 30% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients must adjust their capacity rate downward by 0.5% for every 1% over the 30% mark, according to county data.

Theresa Hartman, a registered nurse in Marian Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

If the situation continues to worsen, Ansorg said, hospitals may have to continue limiting their acceptance of patients, and ambulances may need to take patients to an urgent care before an emergency room if the situation allows.

However, officials reminded the public that hope is on the horizon as COVID-19 vaccine rollout efforts continue in the county, with 16,775 doses now received and 54% administered.

Local hospitals received their first Moderna shipments last week to continue fortifying overwhelmed health care workers against the illness, and a vaccination program for county firefighters and emergency personnel began on Tuesday. 

"It's a first step into doing everything we can to get this pandemic under control," Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said. "It's important to protect our critical workforce, because you can't lose half your fire department to COVID-19 and have them out on quarantine."

Marian Regional Medical Center began vaccinating another round of health care workers Tuesday after receiving 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan said. 

Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer, was one of around 40 firefighters and EMT personnel to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, with more emergency personnel to be vaccinated throughout the week. 

A portion of the hospital's vaccines, she said, have also been allocated to staff at Pacific Central Coast Health Care centers.

The county has opened additional COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Maria and Isla Vista. In Santa Maria, testing will be available Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy. 

In Isla Vista, additional testing will also be available from Friday and Saturday beginning Jan. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. at 960 Embarcadero del Norte. 

More details about additional testing sites and how to register for an appointment can be found at publichealthsbc.org/testing

Daily COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with seven deaths from the virus.

Deborah Hartford, ultrasound radiology technician at Marian Regional Medical Center, receives an initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

A total of 19,019 cases has been confirmed in the county, with 2,105 still active and contagious, according to county public health data

The seven individuals whose deaths were confirmed Tuesday were all over the age of 70, and included two residents from Santa Barbara, two from Santa Maria, one from Goleta, one from the unincorporated area of Goleta and Gaviota Valley, and one from the Santa Ynez Valley.

Five of the individuals had underlying conditions, and four died in connection with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, according to county data.

A total of 173 COVID-19 deaths have now been confirmed in the county.

In the city of Santa Maria, 605 out of 6,965 total cases remain active. Eighty-three individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 138 out of 995 total cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.

Marian Regional Medical Center nurse Ticity Wilding receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. 

In the city of Lompoc, 186 out of 1,965 total cases remain active. Thirteen individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, 49 out of 466 cases remain active. Ten individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, 80 out of 775 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 611 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily increase to date — along with two deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

A total of 11,895 cases have now been confirmed, with 2,772 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

The ages of the two individuals whose deaths were confirmed Tuesday were not shared by the department. Ninety deaths from COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the county. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

