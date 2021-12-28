Santa Barbara County’s medical community is worried about a surge in COVID-19 cases from holiday gatherings as hospitalizations stand near the critical point, the case rate is rising among unvaccinated individuals and the highly contagious omicron variant is knocking on the door.
The County Public Health Department offices are closed this week, but the department’s online COVID-19 Community Data Dashboard does not show any omicron variant cases are being tracked, although it notes those would not appear on the graph unless there were 15 or more cases.
The online graph shows the delta variant to be the primary source of COVID-19 infections.
However, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another seven cases of the variant were reported and said even more cases are likely, given that only a small percentage of cases are sampled to determine their strain.
“Omicron is here in our community and we know it spreads more quickly and easily than any strain of COVID-19 we have seen so far,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer, adding, “We have the tools and resources to slow its spread: vaccines, boosters and masking up in indoor public spaces.”
The number of new cases in Santa Barbara County began climbing after the Thanksgiving holiday, and although the number remained below the big spike in cases during August and September, it still is a worrying trend among health-care providers.
“We are concerned that this is the first signal of a winter surge that will hit our community,” Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, chairwoman of Cottage Health’s Division of Infectious Disease, said in an update video on the county dashboard.
As of Dec. 28, a total of 286 new COVID-19 cases were reported, a 117% increase over the two-week average of 132, and active cases stood at 1,200, a 90% rise over the two-week average of 635.
Of the total new cases, 32 were reported in Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, with 24 located in Santa Maria, nine in Orcutt, 12 in Guadalupe and unincorporated areas of North County and eight in Santa Ynez Valley, which includes Los Alamos.
The total case rate as of Dec. 24 was listed at 29.9 per 100,000 residents, but that is an average of the rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
While the rate for vaccinated individuals showed a continuing decline since Dec. 3 to 3.9 per 100,000 as of Dec. 15, the rate for unvaccinated individuals that day stood at 46 per 100,000 and was rising.
No new deaths have been reported since Dec. 23, when a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 30 and 49, with no underlying health conditions, was reported to have succumbed to the disease.
To date, 562 Santa Barbara County deaths have been attributed to the disease.
Tests, vaccinations and boosters
Fitzgibbons noted the omicron variant has numerous mutations over previous versions of the virus that is causing it to spread very rapidly, and indications are vaccines are less effective in preventing infection by it.
Those who have already had COVID-19 are becoming reinfected by the omicron variant at a greater rate than scientists had expected.
For that reason, public health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine, and those who have been vaccinated to get booster shots, which improves resistance to the omicron variant.
Those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can obtain a booster shot after six months; those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given a booster after two months.
Vaccinations and booster shots are available at most pharmacies and can be scheduled either through the state’s MyTurn website or the individual pharmacies’ websites.
The County Health Department had not released the schedule of January vaccination clinics by Tuesday.
Vaccinations and boosters are free, although an administrative fee will be charged to individuals’ health insurance carriers.
Health officials also urged the public to be tested for the virus. Free PCR tests are available at the Santa Maria Fairpark and a testing trailer at Lompoc Health Care Center, with results generally obtained within 24 hours.
As of Dec. 24, 8.8% of tests were positive for the virus in Santa Barbara County.
Fitzgibbons said over-the-counter antigen tests for COVID-19 are easy to use, provide faster results and can detect the virus shortly before symptoms appear.
“They’re an excellent resource to keep on hand around the house,” she said.
Because of the potential for large gatherings to spread the disease, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department plans to conduct a COVID-19 pop-up testing event on Thursday in Atascadero so community members can receive a free rapid test before New Year’s Eve.
“It’s a good idea to get tested before any gathering, especially as we see cases increase, to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible,” Borenstein said. “Those who test positive will know they should isolate and protect their loved ones from COVID-19.”
Rapid antigen tests will be provided without appointments from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Pavilion, where 150 tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to those age 2 and older, with parental consent required for those under age 18.