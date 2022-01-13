The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
The group also is collecting dues for 2022, with payment to be sent via the dues envelope received with the winter newsletter. Members can bring payment to the special preview event.
Patrons at all events must wear masks indoors.
For more information or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Beth.