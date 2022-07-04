Local customers are urged to prepare for possible power shutoff events in the city of Lompoc during the high-fire season.
City electric customers could be affected by planned Public Safety Power Shutoff events — referred to as a PSPS — issued by Pacific Gas and Electric Company as a precautionary measure to protect communities from wildfire, according to city officials.
It is reported that this year’s fire season is expected to last until the first significant rainfall occurs.
In the meantime, should extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electrical system, officials said high-risk transmission lines may be turned off and result in power outages to the city of Lompoc.
In the event of a PSPS, the city will provide updates to customers as received from PG&E officials on available media platforms. City officials also noted that both the city and PG&E will work diligently to restore electric services to customers as quickly as possible.
Customers, however, are encouraged to prepare for multi-day power outages by taking the following steps:
- Sign up for emergency alerts to receive updates about power outages and other emergency notifications at www.ReadySBC.org
- Review the City of Lompoc's Electric Division's website for PG&E PSPS information and PG&E notifications (as available) at www.cityoflompoc.com/electric
- Review PG&E's PSPS website to learn more about preparing at www.pge.com/psps
- Follow the City of Lompoc’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.