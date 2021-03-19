Racing toward reopening: Lompoc's Huyck Stadium track available to public March 29

Community members can get ready, get set and get walking on the community track and field at Lompoc High School's Huyck Stadium starting March 29.

The newly renovated facility includes a nine-lane rubberized track, turf field and a community exercise zone. While the project was completed in June 2020, it was not immediately opened to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The stadium will be open for use in the morning and evening, while adult and youth sports will be scheduled on both weeknights and weekends. Lompoc and Cabrillo high school football teams also will play games on the field during their five-week season that kicked off Friday.

Upon completion of the football season, the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization will sponsor a Friday Night Lights series, featuring community dance and exercise classes under the lights.

Tom Blanco, Lompoc Community Track & Field campaign co-chair and current Lompoc school board member, said the project has been a long time coming.

“It took us 13 years to get everyone on board, raise the money and get a green light to put a shovel in the ground. It took us seven months to build it. And COVID-19 delayed opening by 10 months," Blanco said. "But we are finally opening and we couldn’t be more grateful to everyone that has supported this community effort."