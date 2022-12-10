Much like last week, an unsettled weather pattern will continue with gale-force southerly winds, periods of rain, and high sea and swell. This week will also be an excellent time to break out your coats and sweaters, as high temperatures will remain below the 60s. 

An intense 532 decameter upper-level low-pressure system off the Northern California coastline will move southward toward the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday. A warm front associated with this system will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) southerly winds and gentle to moderate rain on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Following close behind, a cold front will create moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) along the coastline and moderate to heavy rain throughout the Central Coast Saturday evening through Saturday night. 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0