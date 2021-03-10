Rain returns to Santa Barbara County along with thunderstorms, hail, snow

Some of the totals from around the area included 0.79 of an inch in Santa Maria, 0.72 in Lompoc, 0.49 in Los Alamos, 0.56 in Buellton and 0.73 in Santa Ynez.

But localized heavy downpours were reported at scattered locations as the cold upper-level air mass interacted with solar heating at the surface to create what John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, called a “convectional atmosphere.”

“‘Convection’ just means movement,” Lindsey explained. “When you have an upper-level low, there’s a lot of cold air up there, and that cold air falls. At the same time, the sun warms the Earth’s surface, which causes the air to flow upward.

“When it ascends, it reaches its dew point and forms cumulus clouds,” he said. “You get really unstable air, and all that movement creates friction, which causes thunderstorms, and thunderstorms produce heavy winds, lightning and hail.”

Daytime temperatures Wednesday only reached the upper 40s in some North County areas.

Lindsey said the storm brought various areas periods of sunshine as well as periods “when extremely heavy rain fell … which is so typical of convective air.”

“Depending on where you are, it can make a big difference in the amount of rain you get,” he added. “If you happen to be right under one of those cells, you can get a lot of rain.”