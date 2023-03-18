Like most of last week, a stormy pattern will continue this week as periods of rain persist into the first part of spring.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds will produce mostly clear skies on Saturday morning and afternoon before clouds increase on Saturday night.

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the high-60s to the low-70s throughout the Central Coast.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0